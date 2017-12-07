West Virginia Medal of Honor recipient: It’s important to teach human cost of war

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

Like so many others, it was the news that pushed the now 94-year-old Ona resident into enlisting in the armed forces. It led him into the Marine Corps and onto the other side of the globe, fighting for life and limb on islands he had never heard of, and ultimately a Medal of Honor citation for his actions in the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he cleared Japanese fortifications with a flamethrower under intense enemy fire.

“I want them to know there are real people,” said Myers, a Huntington High social studies teacher whose father also served in World War II. “It’s not just numbers or what they’ve seen on TV.

