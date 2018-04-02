West Virginia Lyme disease treatment bill signed by governor

The Morgan Messenger

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new law will go into effect June 6 requiring health insurance providers to cover the expenses of long-term antibiotic therapy for patients suffering from Lyme disease.

Senate Bill 242 was passed by the West Virginia Legislature during their 2018 session and was signed into law on March 20.

The bill was pushed forward by Morgan County residents Eric and Linda Pritchard in their effort to make treatment better for Lyme sufferers. State Senator Charles Trump (R-Morgan) was the lead sponsor of the bill.

