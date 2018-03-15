West Virginia local governments file 11 opioid lawsuits in federal court
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governing bodies of nine towns and two counties in West Virginia have filed lawsuits alleging drug manufacturers and distributors failed to follow state and federal law to prevent the distribution and abuse of prescription pain medication thorough the Mountain State.
The 11 lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia this week range throughout the state, from Parkersburg along the Ohio River to three towns in Greenbrier County in the east and as far south as Logan.
The lawsuits are the latest string of legal actions taken by local governments to hold the companies accountable for the opioid epidemic.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-local-governments-file-opioid-lawsuits-in-federal-court/article_745a44a2-df7e-5743-9cc7-1936f9acc6a8.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail