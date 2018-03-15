West Virginia local governments file 11 opioid lawsuits in federal court

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-local-governments-file-opioid-lawsuits-in-federal-court/article_745a44a2-df7e-5743-9cc7-1936f9acc6a8.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail