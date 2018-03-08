West Virginia Legislature sends several bills to governor

By TAYLOR STUCK

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature sent numerous bills to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration Wednesday.

Here is a look at some of those bills, along with movement of two controversial bills in the state Senate.

Rape kit testing bill

The House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at speeding up DNA and rape kit testing. Sponsored by Cabell County Sen. Mike Woelfel, the bill authorizes law enforcement to contract with the Marshall University Forensic Science Center for DNA testing related to testing offender samples in CODIS, criminal casework, the identification of human remains and criminal paternity tests. This will assist the overburdened state Medical Examiner’s Office. It also changes the requirement of a blood test to a swab.

