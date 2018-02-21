West Virginia Legislature passes 4 percent teacher raise over 3 years

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Looking to avert a teacher walkout this week, the state Legislature approved SB267 Tuesday night, which would increase salaries for teachers, school service personnel and other state employees.

The measure passed the House of Delegates by a 59-37 margin with four delegates not casting votes.

House of Delegates and Senate leaders called for teachers to accept the proposal, which would amount to a three-year, 4 percent raise, as opposed to 5 percent overall raises advanced by the House of Delegates on Feb. 13 in a plan initially backed by the Senate, and called on them not to stage a statewide walkout beginning Thursday.