West Virginia Legislature Gavels in for 2020 Session

By Steven Allan Adams, for The Intelligencer of Wheeling

CHARLESTON — The wooden gavels hammered down in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate Wednesday, signaling the start of the first legislative session in the new decade.

Both chambers of the Legislature gaveled in at noon Wednesday, starting the 60-day session that ends in March. More than 481 bills were introduced on the first day, with some committees meeting in the afternoon prior to the annual State of the State address by Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday evening.

Several issues will be raised during the session, including the removal of the business and inventory tax on manufacturing machinery and equipment.

The removal requires two-thirds of both chambers to pass a resolution to send it to voters to ratify an amendment to the state Constitution. One proposal would phase out the $100 million dollar tax by 2024. …

