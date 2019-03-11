West Virginia legislative session ends with bill successes, failures

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates wrapped up its 2019 legislative session Saturday night with more than 260 bills having passed both bodies.

More than 14 percent of the 1,823 bills introduced in the Senate and the House have passed since lawmakers gaveled in Jan. 9.

Education was a major focus of this year’s session, with several bills making it over the finish line. Senate Bill 1 creates a last-dollar-in community and technical college program to give high school students and adult learners access to certificates and two-year degrees for high-need jobs.

