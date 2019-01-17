West Virginia lawmakers working toward faster internet and cell speeds

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A committee of West Virginia lawmakers unanimously approved a bill Wednesday afternoon meant to expand access to faster internet speeds, including cell phone networks, in West Virginia.

“The internet in and of itself is the largest library ever established in human history and you have it in your pocket,” said Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, the lead sponsor of House Bill 2005. “And so many West Virginians don’t have that in their pocket.

“Not only that, it connects us to the entire rest of the world,” he added. “You can do business with the entire rest of the world.”

