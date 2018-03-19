West Virginia lawmakers say special session on sports betting unnecessary

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Republicans and Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature agree no changes are needed to sports betting legislation passed during the recent legislative session, and there is no need for Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session to amend it.

Representatives of the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball had been lobbying for a 1 percent “integrity tax” on the handle taken in by sports betting in the state, meaning they would get $1 for every $100 bet in the state. This provision was not in the bill that passed.

Justice indicated this week the sports organizations would be interested in a lesser tax, and that he would “absolutely” call a special session to address the sports betting legislation he has already signed into law. The organizations say the tax revenue would help them to monitor their games for corruption, and to maintain the “integrity” of their sports.

