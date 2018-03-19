West Virginia lawmakers say special session on sports betting unnecessary
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Republicans and Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature agree no changes are needed to sports betting legislation passed during the recent legislative session, and there is no need for Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session to amend it.
Justice indicated this week the sports organizations would be interested in a lesser tax, and that he would “absolutely” call a special session to address the sports betting legislation he has already signed into law. The organizations say the tax revenue would help them to monitor their games for corruption, and to maintain the “integrity” of their sports.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/west-virginia-lawmakers-say-special-session-on-sports-betting-unnecessary/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register