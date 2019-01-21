West Virginia lawmakers propose importing prescriptions from Canada

By ERIN BECK

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia may join Vermont in putting pressure on the federal government to take action to reduce prescription drug prices.

The Health and Human Resources Committee in the House of Delegates passed a bill this past week that would ask the state Department of Health and Human Resources to begin a program to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, which more strictly regulates drug prices. The legislation is already on Monday’s agenda for the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 2319, sponsored by Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, asks DHHR to create a wholesale drug importation program, which “shall have a process to sample the purity, chemical composition, and potency of imported products” and import only those drugs “expected to generate substantial savings.”

