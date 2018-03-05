West Virginia lawmakers passed several measures last week

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It wasn’t all about pay raises and fixing PEIA last week at the West Virginia Legislature.

While efforts to end the walkout took center stage, both chambers passed several other measures throughout the week.

Saturday, the Senate took up the co-tenancy bill that allows the development of oil and natural gas resources on property with more than seven owners if at least three-fourths of the owners of the same piece of property agree.

