West Virginia lawmakers outline legislative priorities

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, left, speaks during the WVPA Legislative Lookahead held at the Culture Center in Charleston. Listen are Del. Mike Pushkin, center, and Senate Minority Whip Corey Palumbo, right.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers have outlined their priorities for the 2019 legislative session, which begins Wednesday, and while education commands a number of planned initiatives, there are also issues of governance, infrastructure and a rollback on taxes – in the neighborhood of $130 million – on business inventory and equipment. Marijuana, too, is likely to stir debate.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead Friday that Senate leadership’s top priorities include:

– Creating an intermediate court of appeals. Carmichael said most states have intermediate courts of appeal.

