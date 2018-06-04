West Virginia lawmakers examine Supreme Court spending
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia voters will decide this fall whether lawmakers will have oversight over the state Supreme Court’s budget, a move local lawmakers believe is necessary.
The proposed constitutional amendment will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, and comes amid reports of high spending by the court’s office.
A recent legislative audit of spending by the Supreme Court revealed as much as $3.7 million was spent on renovation of the court’s offices over a seven-year period. Among the items purchased was a sectional sofa costing nearly $34,000 for Justice Allen Loughry’s office, and three rugs with a price tag of nearly $30,000 for Justice Robin Davis’ office.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/06/west-virginia-lawmakers-examine-supreme-court-spending/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register