West Virginia lawmakers examine Supreme Court spending

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia voters will decide this fall whether lawmakers will have oversight over the state Supreme Court’s budget, a move local lawmakers believe is necessary.

The proposed constitutional amendment will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, and comes amid reports of high spending by the court’s office.

A recent legislative audit of spending by the Supreme Court revealed as much as $3.7 million was spent on renovation of the court’s offices over a seven-year period. Among the items purchased was a sectional sofa costing nearly $34,000 for Justice Allen Loughry’s office, and three rugs with a price tag of nearly $30,000 for Justice Robin Davis’ office.