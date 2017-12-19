West Virginia law prevents liquor sales on Christmas, holiday eves
By JORDAN NELSON
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The State Department of Revenue and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration announced Monday that those planning to purchase liquor from retail outlets for Christmas should plan well ahead of the holiday weekend or last-minute shoppers will find themselves empty handed.
W.Va. Code 60-3A-18 states a retail liquor store may not sell liquor on Christmas Day and liquor also may not be sold on Sundays. This year, Christmas Eve falls on Sunday and Christmas follows on Monday, so no liquor sales will be permitted either day.
Officials said those wishing to ring in the new year also will be affected by the statute because New Year’s Eve falls on Sunday, so no retail liquor sales will be permitted that day either.
Employees of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Administration also offer these tips for a joyous and safe holiday season:
— Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, use public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.
— Heed alcohol warning labels for prescription medication.
— Do not over-consume and be aware of possible negative consequences from drinking too much. This could include accidents, assaults, fires, falls and alcohol poisoning.
— Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.
— If you are sick, depressed, or taking medication, you should not drink alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant and can heighten the way you fell in a negative manner.
— Providing non-alcoholic beverages
— Providing food
— Ceasing alcohol service at least one hour or more before your party ends
— Avoiding common source access to beverages like a keg or unattended bar. Provide a responsible server and do not over-serve.
— Making your event centered around the gathering and not getting intoxicated
