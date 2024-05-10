By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has joined a group of other states in a lawsuit aimed at overturning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recently released power plant regulations, according to a press release.

The 25-state suit asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review and declare the regulations unlawful.

“This rule strips the states of important discretion while using technologies that don’t work in the real world — this administration packaged this rule with several other rules aimed at destroying traditional energy providers,” said state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “We are confident we will once again prevail in court against this rogue agency.”

A broad range of West Virginia officials and energy industry advocates have said the EPA’s suite of rules will force the state’s coal-fired power plants to close in the years ahead, and they have pledged to take action.

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have said they plan to work together on a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval against the rules.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-joins-suit-aimed-at-overturning-epa-power-plant-rules/article_a60d74bc-0dfe-11ef-aae4-9ba44c2b6390.html