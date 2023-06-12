West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announces funding for 2 water projects – Marshall and Ohio counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for two water projects at its meeting on June 7. Details for the projects are listed below.



Marshall County Public Service District 3

The council approved a $799,992 critical need grant to the Marshall County PSD 3 to extend water lines along Dowler and Limestone Hill Roads to serve 12 homes. This grant, along with funds from the Marshall County Commission, provide $1.1 million for the project.



Town of Triadelphia

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Town of Triadelphia in Ohio County for improvements to its water system. This grant, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, provide $4.4 million for the project.



Other Business

The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 10 sewer and water projects. The approval of these reviews and requests helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving. The 10 projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding are listed below.



City of Belington in Barbour County: Water system improvements project estimated to cost $2.8 million



City of Belmont in Pleasants County: Water line replacement project estimated to cost $2.5 million



Bluewell PSD in Mercer County: Water system improvements project estimated to cost $3.8 million



Clay Roane PSD in Clay County: Water system improvements project estimated to cost $10 million



Kanawha County Regional Development Authority: Water line extension project to serve 70 homes in the Leatherwood area estimated to cost $7.7 million



Town of Nutter Fort in Harrison County: Sewer line extension project to serve 100 homes in the Chub Run area estimated to cost $5.5 million



Pocahontas County PSD: Water treatment plant replacement estimated to cost $11.9 million



Preston County PSD: Wastewater treatment plant improvements project estimated to cost $5.5 million



City of Stonewood in Harrison County: Sewer line replacement project estimated to cost $7.7 million



Valley Falls PSD in Marion County: Water lines replacement project estimated to cost $8.9 million



About the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council



The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.



The council will meet again on July 5. For more information, visit wvinfrastructure.com.