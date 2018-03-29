West Virginia House Speaker asks for death benefit bill to be retroactive following Pratt tragedy
By CARLEE LAMMERS
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House Speaker Tim Armstead has called for a bill that will double the death benefits for emergency personnel who die in the line of duty to be retroactively effective Jan. 1, in light of a crash that killed two members of the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department.
In a letter addressed to Gov. Jim Justice, Armstead requested that changing the effective date of Senate Bill 625 “be placed on the call for a special session if one is to be held in the near future.” The bill, among other things, would double the death benefit to $100,000 if an emergency services worker were to die in the line of duty. Under the current version of the bill, it would not take effect until June 10.
“Considering the tragic accident in Kanawha County where two Pratt volunteer firefighters were killed in the line of duty, I am hopeful that changes in the law may be made in the future to allow these families of these heroic firefighters to be provided the higher death benefits contained in Senate Bill 625,” Armstead, R-Kanawha, wrote.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_county/house-speaker-asks-for-death-benefit-bill-to-be-retroactive/article_0ce857db-3980-5456-9cb5-5e8630b59c89.html
