West Virginia House, Senate get to work on budget bills

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gearing up for the possible unprecedented passage of a budget bill on the final day of the 60-day regular session on Saturday, the House and Senate Finance committees pursued work on each house’s version of the state’s 2018-19 spending plan — which differ by about $18 million.

House Bill 4019 proposes general revenue spending of $4.44 billion, while Senate Bill 152 spends $4.426 billion. Both are higher than the existing $4.225 billion “bare bones” budget that became law without Gov. Jim Justice’s signature late last June after an extended budget impasse.

One notable difference between the two bills is the same issue that has a House-Senate conference committee at loggerheads: Pay raises for teachers, school service personnel and other state employees.

