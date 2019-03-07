West Virginia House passes community, technical education program

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least one education reform bill, meant to get more West Virginians into the work force, passed the House of Delegates Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1, creating a last-dollar-in community and technical college program, passed the House 85-13 with no discussion. If the Senate approves of the House changes to the bill, it will go to the governor’s desk next. SB 1 creates the Advanced Career Education program and the West Virginia Invests Grant Program, both aimed at getting high school students and adult learners’ certificates or two-year degrees in high-demand jobs in the state.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel