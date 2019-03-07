Latest News:
By March 7, 2019 Read More →

West Virginia House passes community, technical education program

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Members of the House of Delegates vote on bills Wednesday as the session nears the end on Saturday.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — At least one education reform bill, meant to get more West Virginians into the work force, passed the House of Delegates Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1, creating a last-dollar-in community and technical college program, passed the House 85-13 with no discussion. If the Senate approves of the House changes to the bill, it will go to the governor’s desk next.

SB 1 creates the Advanced Career Education program and the West Virginia Invests Grant Program, both aimed at getting high school students and adult learners’ certificates or two-year degrees in high-demand jobs in the state.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.