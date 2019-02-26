West Virginia House passes bills to expand drug treatment
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday passed two bills and amended another relating to substance use disorder and treatment.
Delegates passed House Bill 3132, which exempts certain providers from some of the medication-assisted treatment licensing requirements, and House Bill 3133, which will require probationers with history or symptoms of addiction to attend support services for at least 60 days.
HB 3132 will exempt those providing medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, to no more than 30 patients from the registration requirement.
