West Virginia House passes 5% raises for teachers, troopers, school service personnel
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amid the uncertain fate of the statewide, five-days-and-counting teacher and school service personnel strike, the House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that would raise salaries of both groups by 5 percent.
Gov. Jim Justice unveiled the plan Tuesday evening after negotiating with union leaders throughout the day as a means to end the strike, before leaving to coach a high school girls basketball game.
While Justice said he would form a task force to address PEIA, several protesters said they don’t trust that there will be any follow- through.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-house-passes-raises-for-teachers-troopers-school-service-personnel/article_1351be8b-d4a9-5e78-a555-b51de4a9099a.html
