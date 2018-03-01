West Virginia House passes 5% raises for teachers, troopers, school service personnel

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amid the uncertain fate of the statewide, five-days-and-counting teacher and school service personnel strike, the House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that would raise salaries of both groups by 5 percent.

Gov. Jim Justice unveiled the plan Tuesday evening after negotiating with union leaders throughout the day as a means to end the strike, before leaving to coach a high school girls basketball game.

Despite the news, all 55 counties reported by 10:40 p.m. Wednesday that their schools would be closed on Thursday. And, all day Wednesday, a large swath of teachers continued to fill the halls of the Capitol, largely due to the proposal not addressing a long-term fix to the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

While Justice said he would form a task force to address PEIA, several protesters said they don’t trust that there will be any follow- through.

