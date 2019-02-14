West Virginia House of Delegates wades through amendments to education reform package

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates spent all day and into the night Wednesday debating amendments to the state Senate’s proposal for education reform.

More than 30 amendments to Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill, awaited members of the House of Delegates at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with debate continuing at press time.

The bill was on second reading after being changed from the Senate version Friday by the House Education Committee and after a failed attempt Monday by the House Finance Committee to put back into the bill items removed by education committee members.