West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Hanshaw issues statement on events at U.S. Capitol

From the Office of the W.Va. House of Delegates Speaker:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding the ongoing events at the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years.

“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”