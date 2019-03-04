West Virginia House of Delegates passes balanced budget

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates passed out a balanced budget Saturday with a week left in the 2019 legislative session.

House Bill 2020, the governor’s budget bill, passed 92-5 and now heads to the state Senate. It is expected that the Senate will amend its version of the budget, Senate Bill 150, into the House budget next week so both bodies can work on the budget in conference committee.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a balanced budget and it is coming to you in record time,” said House Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley.