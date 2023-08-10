West Virginia House of Delegates Democratic Caucus elects Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, as next minority leader

Hornbuckle will be the West Virginia House of Delegates’ first Black floor leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Democratic members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took a historic caucus vote Tuesday, Aug. 8 to select Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, as their next minority leader.

Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell

Hornbuckle, 37, first was elected to the House in 2014, and works as a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Huntington. He will be the West Virginia House of Delegates’ first Black floor leader.

“It is my honor to be selected as the flag-bearer for our party and lead us in a way that helps guide us, as a Legislature, to do the hard work of making the decisions and the changes that we can all be proud to share with the nation and with the world,” Hornbuckle said. “I don’t worry about the minority being small right now because I know we’re talented, skilled and often serve as the voice of reason to speak up for all West Virginians.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Hornbuckle is an exceptional representative in every way.

“Delegate Hornbuckle has been a thoughtful and impressive Delegate since day one,” he said. “I’ve traveled across the country with him, and he not only serves his district well, but he represents our entire state well, and it’s an honor to have him as a colleague.”

Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, was selected to serve as Minority Leader Pro Tempore, the position Hornbuckle had previously held. Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will continue to serve as House Minority Whip.

“Sean excels as a coach outside the Legislature, and I can’t wait to see him transfer those skills to leading our caucus into 2024,” Young said.

Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, who recently stepped down as Minority Leader, expressed confidence in Hornbuckle’s ability to work across party lines.

“I’m happy for Sean, who is not only a friend and a great leader, but he’s an all-around good person, and I have full confidence he will hit the ground running to fight for all West Virginians and continue working across the entire House of Delegates to create jobs and grow our economy,” Skaff said.

Hornbuckle expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

“I think leadership is about being the right person with the right message at the right time, and I’m grateful to have the vote of confidence from our members to be able to serve in this way and in this moment,” he said. “Delegate Young is one of our most effective members when it comes to building alliances, and we all know how Delegate Fluharty is able to motivate a team. I’m excited to see what we’re able to accomplish together.”

Hornbuckle is an MBA graduate of Marshall University, having served as its Student Body President. He serves on several local boards and coaches with the AAU program Team Mayo. His son, Tristan, is a Huntington High student-athlete and the Junior Class President.