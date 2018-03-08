West Virginia House moves on variety of bills

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Legislature got back to more routine business on Wednesday, a much quieter day at the West Virginia Capitol following a historic 9-day teacher walkout, as the House passed several measures including a bill that would allow DNA swabs to be taken from those suspected criminals.

The House unanimously passed Senate Bill 36, related to DNA testing, and heads to the governor. It allows law enforcement to obtain DNA samples from those arrested for certain criminal offenses, and provides DNA samples to be taken by swab rather than drawing blood.

The bill is a companion to another measure that passed the Senate earlier this session, which set up eight specific rights for victims of sexual assault. That bill is pending before the House Judiciary Committee.

