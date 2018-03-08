West Virginia House leader labels proposal to make drug firms report opioid sales ‘Disneyland’
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers rejected proposals on Wednesday to tax drug firms and force them to report the number of prescription painkillers shipped to the state, with one Republican legislator calling the latter idea a “Disneyland amendment.”
“Every legislative session it seems we have at least one amendment that looks like sort of a Disneyland amendment, which is full of fantasy and wishful thinking, and this is my candidate for this year,” said House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer. “It absolutely makes no sense whatsoever.”
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, who proposed the amendment, took offense to the remark. Cabell County has one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the nation.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-house-leader-labels-proposal-to-make-drug-firms-report/article_3fe4930c-b688-5fa4-88b5-5c58afd36bc0.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail