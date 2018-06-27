West Virginia House Judiciary Committee treads uncharted waters

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the House Judiciary Committee are treading uncharted waters in the impeachment proceedings of one or more of the state’s Supreme Court Justices.

At the helm of the ship is Judiciary Chair John Shott, R-Mercer, who impressed upon members the importance of gathering sufficient and solid evidence before bringing forth charges.

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again — there’s no clear precedent for a lot of what we’ll be doing,” Shott said. “Ultimately, if we adopt articles of impeachment, we’ll have to convince 23 senators there’s adequate evidence.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/house-judiciary-committee-treads-uncharted-waters/article_b2e1dd98-5843-5cfa-8719-822bcc5fbf32.html

See more from The Register-Herald