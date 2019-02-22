West Virginia House Education Committee passes school calendar changes

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates Education Committee passed a bill on a voice vote Thursday that would shorten the calendar year by 10 days, and implement a statewide start date, Sept. 1, and end date, May 31.

The bill, House Bill 2433, will now head to the House floor.

The calendar bill was originally proposed with the purpose of making the school year between Labor Day and Memorial Day, but Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, proposed an amendment with the specified dates.

