West Virginia House Democrats start petition to add medical marijuana fix to any special session call

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia House Democrats are pushing Gov. Jim Justice to add a medical marijuana banking fix to a special session that could take place as early as next week.

Nothing is set in stone for an agenda, but a draft of what the legislators will be addressing include measures on the Department of the Arts and making survivor benefits retroactive among others.

“I’m pleased that we will not be wasting time revisiting the sports betting bill, but frustrated that the most pressing issue, an essential banking fix as recommended by state Treasurer John Perdue for the Medical Cannabis program, is not,” Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh said.

