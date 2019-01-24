West Virginia House committee takes first look at business and inventory tax repeal

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The legislative committee took up a possible amendment to the West Virginia Constitution paving the way for eliminating the business and inventory tax.

The House Finance Committee took a look Wednesday morning at House Joint Resolution 17. The resolution proposes an amendment to the state constitution stating that the taxation of tangible inventory, machinery and equipment as personal property used for businesses can only be done by the Legislature.

If the resolution is passed by the House of Delegates and state Senate, the voters would get to decide on whether to approve the amendment during the 2020 general election.