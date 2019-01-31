West Virginia House committee tables permanent municipal home rule bill

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A committee of the West Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday put the brakes on a bill to make permanent a program that gives cities more freedom to craft ordinances.

House Bill 2728 making the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program permanent was tabled by voice vote by the House Government Organization Committee. Action on a similar bill in the Senate, Senate Bill 4, was postponed one day. The House committee tabled the bill after a successful amendment from House Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Delegate Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, stripped language preventing municipalities from enacting rules or ordinances contrary to the state Workplace Freedom Act and Labor-Management Relations Act.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel