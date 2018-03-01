West Virginia House committee sends abortion resolution to floor

By ERIN BECK

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Wednesday, Democratic members of a House of Delegates committee offered an amendment to abortion legislation that they suggested anti-abortion members should like, because it could reduce the number of abortions in West Virginia sooner than planned.

But the Republican-majority committee voted the amendment down.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee were debating Senate Joint Resolution 12. The resolution, which has already passed the state Senate, would ask voters in November to determine whether to amend the state constitution to say that it doesn’t protect abortion rights.

If approved by voters, the West Virginia constitution would say: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.”

Opponents say supporters want the issue on the ballot in November general election because they want the most conservative voters to turn out to vote. Supporters of the legislation have said they want to stop Medicaid-funded abortion in the state.

