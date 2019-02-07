West Virginia House committee reviews anti-sanctuary city bill
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An anti-sanctuary city bill and legislation to allow the governor to block refugees from settling in West Virginia came up before a House of Delegates committee agenda Wednesday.
The House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee was scheduled to take up the “Refugee Absorptive Capacity Act,” which among other provisions, would allow the governor to issue an executive order halting the admission of refugee resettlement in West Virginia.
The chairman added an originating bill to the agenda that would forbid cities from declaring themselves as “sanctuary cities,” meaning they would not cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities seeking to detain undocumented immigrants.
