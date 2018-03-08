West Virginia House advances Senate coal mining bill
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House quickly advanced a coal mining bill without much debate Wednesday.
Senate Bill 626 proposes a number of changes generally related to coal mining, including leaving safety plans to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, instead of to state regulators. They’re “needed changes,” Delegate John Shott, R-Mercer, and chair of the Judiciary Committee, said on the floor Wednesday. The bill passed in the House on a 93-4 vote, but no one spoke for or against the bill.
The bill originated in the Senate, to which it will be sent back and then sent to Gov. Jim Justice to be signed, if the Senate agrees with House changes. The bill has moved quickly through the legislature, garnering criticism from some.
