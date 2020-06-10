West Virginia Health Care Association issues statement regarding nursing home reopening guidelines

Release from the WVHCA:

(CHARLESTON – June 10, 2020) — The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement following todays’ statement by Governor Jim Justice on nursing home visitations:

“West Virginia nursing homes await the release of the reopening guidelines that are being developed by the state. Our priority has been and continues to be protecting our long-term care residents and staff from the COVID-19 virus, but we also recognize that visits with loved ones play an important role in mental and emotional health of both residents and their families. Our facilities are certainly anxious to reinstate visitation, but they also know that the virus still poses a significant threat.”

###

