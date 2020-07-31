West Virginia Health Care Association issues statement on comments from Governor’s COVID press briefing

CHARLESTON , W.Va. — The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement:

“We are most appreciative of Secretary Crouch and his team at DHHR for their tremendous support of our long-term care facilities throughout this pandemic.

Marty Wright

Governor Justice and Secretary Crouch have consistently prioritized our state’s longterm care residents and have strived to protect all our most vulnerable West Virginians.

We echo the sentiments shared by Secretary Crouch today that the staff at Princeton Health Care Center have gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect the residents in their care. Our association is most proud of the proactive measures being taken by PHCC and all our member facilities to safeguard the health and wellbeing of their residents and staff alike.

Since the start of this terrible pandemic, Governor Justice has led the nation in implementing aggressive measures to protect our nursing homes and assisted living residences, including being the first to require facility-wide testing. We commend Governor Justice and his administration for the importance placed on testing, especially in long-term care, as early identification of the virus is critical in isolating and preventing its further spread.

Our long-term care providers, along with their state and local healthcare partners, are to be commended for their immense efforts in protecting our most vulnerable population from the COVID-19 virus. Please keep our long-term care heroes in your thoughts and prayers and do your part to help curb the spread of this terrible illness.”

— The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.