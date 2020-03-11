West Virginia Health Care Association evaluating visitation restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Data shows CoronaVirus most threatening to elderly, especially those with existing chronic illnesses

Release from the West Virginia Health Care Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the emergence of data reflecting a disproportionate impact on our elderly, especially those with existing chronic illnesses, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are evaluating new recommendations that would limit visitations statewide.

“Our priority is always the health and safety of our residents and caregivers. We have been closely monitoring and adhering to the national and state preventative recommendations. However, the data reflecting a disproportionate impact on the elderly, coupled with the outbreak at a long-term care home in the State of Washington, is prompting us to evaluate more aggressive measures to prevent the virus from entering a facility,” said Marty Wright, CEO of the West Virginia Health Care Association. “We

have been working closely with state officials in a coordinated approach and will continue to monitor and adjust protocols as more is learned about the virus.”

