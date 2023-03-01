West Virginia Governor Justice signs Campus Self-Defense Act

West Virginia joins 11 other states in allowing law-abiding permit holders to carry on the campus of a state institution of higher education

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice held a signing ceremony this week for Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act. This bill allows law-abiding West Virginians, who already have a concealed carry permit, to carry concealed on the campus of a state institution of higher education beginning July 1, 2024.

“I’m proud to sign the Campus Self-Defense Act which will strengthen 2nd Amendment protections in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia now joins 11 other U.S. states, including Texas and Utah, that have had this legislation for years. I’ve always said I will do everything I can to protect West Virginia’s 2nd Amendment rights, and with this law, West Virginia will continue to be a national leader. I sincerely thank the Legislature for passing this bill overwhelmingly and the National Rifle Association for their support.”

The Governor was joined by Art Thomm, State Director of Legislative Affairs at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action.



“The Campus Self-Defense Act recognizes the fact that danger doesn’t disappear just because you’ve stepped onto campus grounds,” Thomm said. “Now, those who choose to exercise the right will have the ability to protect themselves, their classmates, and their loved ones should they need. The NRA thanks Gov. Justice, the most pro-gun Governor West Virginia has seen in a very long time, for signing this bill, Sen. Phillips for his sponsorship, as well as the tens of thousands of NRA members and supporters throughout West Virginia who pushed to make this law a reality.”

Many members of the House of Delegates and Senate were also in attendance.



The bill includes several exceptions which allow higher education institutions to regulate where permit holders may carry on their campus including at sports facilities, daycares, health facilities, and residence halls.



The bill only permits the concealed carrying of a pistol or revolver.



Licenses to carry a concealed weapon are issued by the State of West Virginia pursuant to §61-7-4, §61-7-4a, or recognized by §61-7-6a of the WV Code