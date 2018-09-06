West Virginia Gov. Justice: ‘We need a great commerce leader’

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — More than 80 days since Woody Thrasher resigned amid controversy as commerce secretary, Gov. Jim Justice said it is time for a permanent leader at the department, but finding that new leader was proving to be a challenge.

Justice addressed questions about the Department of Commerce vacancy during a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol. “I think we’re probably closer to what I’d want to tell you today about filling the commerce person,” Justice said. “It’s such a key position. You don’t just want to just fill it for the sake of filling it.”

