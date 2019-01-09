Latest News:
West Virginia Gov. Justice to deliver State of State address today

The Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers are gathering in Charleston for the start of the 2019 regular session.

The Senate and House of Delegates are set to gavel into session Wednesday, and several bills are expected to be introduced.

Later, Gov. Jim Justice will outline his priorities for the 2019 legislative session during the State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the House of Delegates chamber.

