West Virginia Gov. Justice requests wireless E-911 bill be pulled

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill proposed by Gov. Jim Justice that would carve out a portion of the $3 wireless E-911 fee for other emergency communications projects is on hold after county officials and lawmakers objected.

In a press release Monday, Justice said he requested Senate Bill 289 be pulled from consideration by the Senate Government Organization Committee. “After extensive meetings and listening it became very clear that my intent for Senate Bill 289 was not being properly communicated,” Justice said. “I have never wanted a dime taken away from our 911 centers or our counties.”

