West Virginia Gov. Justice has yet to endorse gubernatorial candidate

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s less than month until West Virginia’s primary election, and Republican Gov. Jim Justice has yet to endorse any of the GOP gubernatorial candidates.

Justice, during his press briefing Wednesday, said he has been asked numerous times which of the candidates he would vote for, but he did not formally give his support to any of the Republicans in the race.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” he said. “We’ll see — we’ve still got some time, and we’ll see. I congratulate all the candidates and everything. I wish them all the very best and everything.”

An “avalanche of folks” have wanted him to weigh in, Justice said.

“There’s a lot, a lot, a lot of people asking me, saying to me, ‘Governor, we want this thing to keep on going. Who do you think is the best? Who would you pick?’ I just haven’t done that, but we will see going forward,” he said.

Justice, who is running for the 2024 GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, previously said there was “a possibility” he would issue an endorsement in the governor’s race prior to the May 14 primary.

