West Virginia Gov. Justice calls for one-day session if necessary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday, exercised his constitutional prerogative to call for a one-day extended session for the Legislature to complete the budget process, if necessary.

According to a press release from Justice, the West Virginia Constitution, in Article VI, Subsection D says is a budget bill “has not been finally acted upon by the Legislature three days before the expiration of its regular session, the governor shall issue a proclamation extending the session for such further period as may, in his judgment, be necessary for the passage of the bill.

Saturday is the final day of the regular session.

