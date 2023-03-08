West Virginia Gov. Justice announces Delta Cooling Towers to expand operations in Barbour County, invest $6.7 million

West Virginia Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Delta Cooling Towers (Delta), a company that offers precision climate control solutions, including cooling towers and HVAC equipment, will create 30 new jobs over 5 years and retain 26 jobs in Barbour County.



“I am very excited to make this announcement today,” Gov. Justice said. “The addition of these jobs for Barbour County is wonderful news, and I know that Delta Cooling Towers has and will continue to thrive in West Virginia with their second facility.



“I always want to make sure we recognize all businesses that are growing, expanding, or coming to West Virginia. So, thank you to Delta Cooling Towers because we’re proud of what you’re doing, and welcome to Almost Heaven.”



Delta’s towers are the only large packaged cooling towers in the industry that have a “one-piece” shell. This means there are no seams, panels, rivets, or hundreds of fasteners to fail or compromise the performance or integrity of the product.



“We moved our manufacturing operations to Philippi, West Virginia in 2002 and have consistently grown by producing excellent products with real advantages that save customers energy, increase reliability and reduce downtime,” CEO of Delta John Flaherty said. “We now are embarking on a second new facility with state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate a series of new innovative evaporative cooling equipment. The quality of the workforce in WV and the business friendly environment were major drivers on the decision to expand in West Virginia.”



As a corporation, Delta prides itself on keeping a finger on the pulse of the newest innovations in industrial cooling towers that offer customers safety, efficiency, and durability. Their product portfolio offers cooling towers for any and all situations. These critical elements have propelled Delta Cooling Towers to become the technology leader among evaporative cooling tower companies.



“As the Governor said, it is always exciting to announce new jobs coming to our state,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said. “We love to share when companies invest in us and our people, and I know that Delta Cooling Towers will enjoy their expanded presence here in West Virginia.”###