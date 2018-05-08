West Virginia Gov. Justice announces 11 winners of Almost Heaven photo contest

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced 11 winners of the Almost Heaven Photo Contest.

People submitted 7,200 photos as part of the two-week-long contest. Justice says these photos will help round out the West Virginia Tourism Office’s photo gallery for its ad campaign.

Photo contest winners are William Brezinski, Teresa Johnson, Shirley Warner, Heather Tillema, Brad Rice, Kevin Jack, Gerald D. Martin, Justin Harris, Reuben Browning, Joe Sharp, and Cameron Ellis.

Winning photos featured scenic landmarks including the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park, shots of wildlife and outdoor recreation. People can view the photos at wvtourism.com/almostheavenphotos

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/justice-announces-winners-of-almost-heaven-photo-contest/article_6495de05-cb70-5441-b240-95646ef5ba2d.html

