West Virginia Gov. Justice announces 11 winners of Almost Heaven photo contest
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced 11 winners of the Almost Heaven Photo Contest.
People submitted 7,200 photos as part of the two-week-long contest. Justice says these photos will help round out the West Virginia Tourism Office’s photo gallery for its ad campaign.
Photo contest winners are William Brezinski, Teresa Johnson, Shirley Warner, Heather Tillema, Brad Rice, Kevin Jack, Gerald D. Martin, Justin Harris, Reuben Browning, Joe Sharp, and Cameron Ellis.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/justice-announces-winners-of-almost-heaven-photo-contest/article_6495de05-cb70-5441-b240-95646ef5ba2d.html
