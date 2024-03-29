West Virginia Gov. Justice acts on remaining legislation from 2024 session

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice acted on all legislation passed during the 2024 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature prior to the deadline Wednesday night, according to a press release.

A total of 279 bills — 123 originating in the House of Delegates and 156 originating in the Senate — completed the legislative process during this year’s 60-day session.

Among the bills now codified is House Bill 4883, which provides a pay increase to teachers, school personnel and state troopers. Additionally, the governor signed House Bill 4880, which will begin the process of phasing out state tax collections on Social Security benefits.

During a recent interview with WV News, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, cited HB 4880 as one of the major accomplishments of this year’s session.

“I can assure you … that the seniors in the state of West Virginia should be absolutely excited that Social Security (taxes) are going to phased out over the next three years,” Blair said.

The governor allowed two bills to become law without his signature, House Bill 4911 and Senate Bill 841.

HB 4911 allows the sale of labeled, dated raw milk and gives sellers of raw milk immunity from suit and liability.

When the bills was debated in the House, Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor, called HB 4911 a “freedom bill.”

