West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice: China deal is ‘serious’

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Although relatively short on specifics during a Monday press conference, Gov. Jim Justice showed plenty of enthusiasm for what he termed a “deathly serious” $83.7 billion China Energy investment plan for shale natural gas and petrochemical projects in West Virginia.

“China wouldn’t be sending 28 people if they weren’t deathly serious about the whole thing,” Justice said. “They are traveling around the state and looking at sites and doing all kinds of different work.