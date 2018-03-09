West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appoints PEIA Task Force members

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Raleigh County delegate Mick Bates is among 23 people announced Thursday by Gov. Jim Justice to serve on the Public Employees Insurance Agency Task Force that will research and make recommendations for funding solutions for the plan.

Justice’s chief of staff Mike Hall will be the chair of the task force, which has scheduled its first meeting for 2 p.m. March 13, in the Governor’s Cabinet Conference Room at the Capitol.

Bates said the two biggest areas of focus are controlling health care costs and determining a predictable and study funding stream.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/gov-jim-justice-appoints-peia-task-force-members/article_7ac7bf7d-84f9-5e42-9905-d99933cb6bae.html

See more from The Register-Herald