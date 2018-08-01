West Virginia family’s book tops NYT Best Seller List

By DAVE LAVENDER

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Clint McElroy’s creative clan have spawned a stable of hit podcasts, chalked up a national TV show, are selling out theaters around the country, and have won over fans now friends from Jimmy Buffett to Lin-Manuel Miranda. For their latest trick, the magical theater-steeped family has done what few — if any — Huntington residents or natives, have ever done: Top the New York Times Best Sellers List.

In the most recent New York Times Best Sellers List, “The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins,” written by Clint McElroy and his sons Justin, Travis and Griffin, has been sitting at No. 1 on the paperback trade fiction best-sellers list and at No. 3 on the combined print and e-book fiction list. Based upon the McElroys’ hit podcast, “The Adventure Zone,” the book, published by First Second and illustrated by Carey Pietsch, is the only graphic novel to hit the No. 1 spot on the Times’ fiction list.

Justin, the eldest McElroy brother, said they are all humbled by the success of the book which was released July 17.

